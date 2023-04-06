One of Yarrawonga's favourite daughters will celebrate her 300th club game in Ovens and Murray netball on Sunday, April 9.
Kylie Leslie will play in the Pigeons' A grade game against Albury at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve.
"It means a lot to me, it's been such a huge part of my life this club," Leslie suggested.
Yarrawonga boasts a handful of superstars during the competition's 30-year history, but Leslie's resume is comparable with any.
A six-time A grade premiership player and five-time club best and fairest, Leslie started as a teenager in 2001.
"Kylie is legendary, a really good leader and a great clubperson and the whole family is involved, both her sisters have played here and (husband) Xav's brothers and sisters as well," club secretary Vicky Long enthused.
Xavier Leslie is Yarrawonga's games record-holder, the 2013 Morris medallist and three-time premiership player.
"Definitely since having kids, that's been a huge thing for Xav and I, the kids are always around, everyone looks out for them and everyone knows them, the people here are just really great people," Kylie praised.
The couple has three children, Lily, 9, Jimmy, 6, and Annie, 4.
"Kylie's friends with everyone, she's happy-go-lucky, gives the time of day to everyone, she's one of those people you want to be around, she makes you feel good," Long added.
Leslie's achievement is even more incredible given she's had seven years off with the children and two knee reconstructions.
The defender was also named in the O and Team of the Past 25 Years.
