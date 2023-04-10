Wodonga stabbing victim still suffering after senseless attack

A man who stabbed two innocent people in Wodonga will remain in custody after being sentenced over the incident, with a judge concerned by his "disturbing" criminal history.
David Noel Kitson, who had matters listed in Wodonga court last week, was recently jailed in the County Court for at least 22 months over the stabbing.
Kitson had been drinking with his ex-partner at her Lawrence Street house on December 14, 2021.
The victims, one of whom was a neighbour, were also at the home.
Kitson, who has several priors for carrying knives, had been drinking and believed his ex was flirting with the older man.
Kitson told the man to leave and started fighting the 33-year-old.
Both went to the ground and when the victim tried to restrain Kitson, he was stabbed several times with a box cutter, and the teenager was slashed twice on his forearm when he tried to break up the fight.
Kitson fled the scene.
The older man was taken to Albury hospital with cuts to his chest and body, including perforated lungs.
While the injuries weren't life threatening to either man, Judge Michael Cahill said one of the blows could have been fatal.
It took the older man months to recover from his injuries.
"He still feels unsafe," Judge Cahill said, noting the injuries had caused "substantial and continuing psychological harm".
"As well, he is left with scarring which makes him feel uncomfortable in public.
"His mother has trouble with sleep disturbance and anxiety."
Judge Cahill said the older man had "done you no harm, he was no threat to you".
"Nevertheless, you angrily set upon him," he said.
The court heard Kitson had a "disturbing" criminal history and a long running habit of carrying a knife.
Judge Cahill imposed a minimum jail term of one year and 10 months with a three year and two month maximum.
Kitson had already served more than 460 days on remand.
He was fined $650 in the Wodonga Magistrates Court last week for domestic violence matters that occurred about the time of the stabbing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.