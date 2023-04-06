Foster Gardiner has spoken of his pride at being named in North Albury's leadership group in only his first full season of senior football.
The 18-year-old has made a huge impression on new Hoppers coach Tim Broomhead since returning to the club on a full-time basis from the Murray Bushrangers.
Gardiner and new recruit Cayden Winter will serve as deputies under captain George Godde and vice-captain Julian Hayes.
"It's a steep learning curve for me," Gardiner said.
"But I'm looking forward to it, I'm really excited, especially with the other boys around the club who support me.
"It'll be a good change-up, I reckon.
"I love it here at North, it's so good.
"It's always felt like home, you can always come back, you know you've got the support of the club and they always back you in.
"It's definitely a family-driven club and this year we've been a lot more united, as one group, which is good to see.
"People like George Godde have been taking me under their wing and really helped me develop as an individual.
"That really helps the younger boys come through the system at North.
"George is a ripping bloke, always there for you if you need a chat but he also brings you back to earth pretty quickly.
"Coming back from the Bushies, sometimes you need that from one of the older boys to make sure you're switched on around the club."
Broomhead, the former Collingwood player, said Gardiner trains as hard as anyone he's ever seen in the game - so where does that level of drive come from?
"If you don't put in the work, you're not getting results," Gardiner said.
"The only thing you guarantee if you're not putting in that work is losing and I can't stand losing.
"I don't like getting beaten often, I'm very driven by winning and I think we've got a good group for that this year.
"I'm looking forward to the journey we're going to go on this year.
"We've put in a lot of work, a lot of boys have sacrificed stuff to be here so I can't wait to get into it."
Gardiner, who spent two seasons at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, played five senior games for the Hoppers last season around his 13 appearances in the NAB League.
"It was unreal," he said.
"It's pretty quick compared to Ovens and Murray, I suppose, but less physical.
"Everyone can run there whereas the O and M is a lot different.
"The quality of the football was really good and it's only getting better these days.
"Being in the Bushies program helped me a lot, especially with my skills and my decision-making."
