Myrtleford will field its smallest team during what's been the most sustained period of finals football in the club's 73-year history in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Saints returned to finals in 2019 after a three-year absence and finished in the top five in 2021 and 2022.
Unfortunately, 2021 didn't play finals, due to COVID, while 2020 was abandoned without playing a game.
Prior to this era, the Saints had never qualified for finals for more than two successive years.
Given Myrtleford is the league's smallest town, the recent consistency is a credit to the tight-knit and hard-working club.
The Saints have been the biggest team since 2019, with around half the side at 190cms-plus.
However, a stack of those players have left, including former co-captain Matt Dussin (Chelsea), plus siblings Ryan and Cal Crisp (201cms) and former co-coach Dawson Simpson (209cms).
"Kyle (Winter-Irving) is a big, strong traditional full-forward, so he'll be awesome to have in there, mixed in with (another 190cm-plus player in) Ryley (Sharp), but we'll be a bit smaller in the midfield, half-forwards, half-backs," forward Declan Bren confirmed.
"Obviously it's going to be a very different looking side.
"With the big names we've lost, Matt Dussin and the Crisp boys, a few people think we'll just roll over.
"It's hard to tell at this stage whether we're going to be similar, but we'll definitely still be competitive."
The taller players were also experienced, so Bren, who only turned 21 himself last Monday, says there will be a number of youngsters vying for selection.
"Addy Bedendo has unreal speed and agility like Dom (older brother and Western Bulldogs' player) did, he's had a good pre-season, Joshy Muraca is looking really good, while the new players Sam (Hilton-Joyce) and Alex (Jacobs) are really strong through the torso and fast," he revealed of the recruits from Queensland.
Myrtleford will start its new era at home against Lavington on Sunday, April 9.
The Panthers lost the season-opener to Wodonga last Saturday, while the Saints will be hoping for the traditional bumper Easter crowd.
In 2019, Myrtleford kicked a goal with 39 seconds left to edge out Wangaratta Rovers in front of a massive crowd of around 2750.
"We love having the home game, it will be an awesome first test," Bren offered.
The match starts at 2pm at McNamara Reserve.
