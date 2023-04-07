Man sleeping in stolen car in middle of road with drugs inside

A repeat offender found substance affected in a stolen car in the middle of a Wodonga road had drugs inside the vehicle.
A BMW was stolen from a car dealership in Albury on April 6, 2021, and Adam Troy Groves was found asleep inside about 5am on April 8.
The vehicle was on Probyns Road and the engine was still running.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Groves was removed by police, who found four grams of ice, a gram of ecstasy and number plates.
"He's spent a large chunk of his life in prison, hasn't he," magistrate Ian Watkins noted in Wodonga court this week after Groves admitted to drug charges, bringing the car into Victoria and fraudulently using false plates.
Mr Watkins placed him on an adjourned undertaking given the time Groves had already served in NSW.
