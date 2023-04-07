The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man sleeping in stolen car in middle of road with drugs inside

By Wodonga Court
April 8 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Troy Groves was drug affected and sleeping in the stolen car in the middle of a Wodonga road.
Adam Troy Groves was drug affected and sleeping in the stolen car in the middle of a Wodonga road.

A repeat offender found substance affected in a stolen car in the middle of a Wodonga road had drugs inside the vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.