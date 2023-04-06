The Border Mail
Dean Cluney refused court bail after allegedly breaking into home shortly before Yanco crash that killed woman, three boys

By Court News
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 7:00pm
Man accused of breaking into home before crash that killed woman, three boys
A man charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into a fatal crash at Yanco has been refused bail.

