The Murray Bushrangers claimed their first win of the season at Lavington Sports Ground on Thursday night.
Kicking 8.3 to 2.5 in the first half, the Bushies were always in control against GWS Giants Academy, eventually prevailing by 13.10 (88) to 3.9 (27).
North Albury's Josh Murphy kicked three goals on debut and there were also three goals for the classy Darcy Wilson, from Wangaratta Rovers.
Oscar Ryan was the game's outstanding player off half-back, with Coby James, Caleb Clemson and Harrison Hewitt also named in the Bushrangers' best.
"It's easy to defer to the fact we won the game convincingly but, as we always maintain, it's not about winning and losing," Bushrangers coach Mark Brown said.
"You can't bowl that line out when you lose and then change when you win.
"It's the fact we identified some key areas in our game where we thought we haven't been good enough in patches and to see a better four-quarter effort in those areas was the most pleasing part of the game.
"Coachability is huge for us, it's one of our key pillars, so when kids are getting instructions and implementing, for me, that means we're trending in the right direction.
"From the back half, our ability to defend. We've been too assertive, too aggressive with our back half and as a result, we've been exposed on the scoreboard.
"I thought tonight we defended so much better.
"They kicked 3.9 and I thought our ability to nullify the opposition first and foremost was really pleasing.
"We also identified our ability at the contest, we thought we were losing clearance and contested footy too easily too often but I thought we got better control on that tonight."
Murphy nailed the first goal of the night from 40 metres and looked anything but a first-gamer, providing the Bushies with a strong marking target every time they went inside forward 50.
Brown's side looked a cut above from the early stages and they carved the Giants open with a superb flowing move in transition late in the first quarter which saw the ball travel from one end of the ground to the other before Xavier Laverty applied the finishing touch.
The Giants only kicked one goal after quarter-time as the Bushies extended their lead.
Mitchell Way and the fleet-footed Phoenix Gothard hit the scoreboard in the second term, with Murphy doubling his tally and Wilson showing the sort of quality which earned him a place in the AFL Academy.
Wilson was at it again in the third, taking a soaring mark inside 50 and slotting the goal, while the Giants simply had no answer to Ryan's combination of clean hands, pace, power and run and carry.
Murphy, who could easily have finished with five or six goals, took one strong grab after another and slotted his third of the night following another impressive Bushies move.
The irrepressible Wilson lit up the Lavington night with a moment of brilliance, taking possession near the boundary, stepping inside and leaving orange jumpers grasping thin air before bending a wonderful shot through from wide on the left seconds before the siren for three-quarter-time.
Murphy turned provider for Angus Murray in the final term, unselfishly picking out the Seymour man in a central position after soaring for another dominant mark in the forward pocket.
"The idea is for us to play the game on our terms," Brown said.
"When we get it, put speed on the ball and spread the ground wide, we look really dangerous.
"There's some elite runners in our side and there's some really dangerous mid-size to small forwards.
"But for that to happen, we've got to be strong enough at the contest - and tonight I thought we were."
