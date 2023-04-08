YOUR SAY: Dismay over milk processors being sold to supermarket chain

One in Sydney and one in Melbourne. "Good east coast coverage of Australia".
Sounds a bit like a deal done by the then Murray Goulburn processor, some decades ago and some of us can still remember who the real winners were back then.
We sure live in troubling times.
Page 20, The Border Mail, Monday, April 3, 2023 - Russia takes charge of United Nations Security Council. What next?
As we approach the end of term one and prepare for school holidays, I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated education staff across the Euroa electorate.
Their hard work and commitment have contributed to a successful start to the 2023 academic year.
I also want to acknowledge those who will be working through the Easter weekend to keep our communities running smoothly. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.
For those who have the opportunity to take a break, I encourage you to explore the many wonderful destinations throughout regional Victoria.
Our state has so much to offer, and a change of scenery can be a great way to recharge and relax.
As we enjoy the Easter festivities, let's remember to stay safe on the roads.
I wish everyone a happy and peaceful Easter spent with loved ones.
The NSW seat of Albury needs renaming and the name fit with the region. Maybe a schools contribution to a name that suits. It should either match the Federation importance or equally important an Indigenous name. Perhaps Bungambrawatha or Milewa both fit with the region.
The Albury name no longer serves the growing region and many fine towns outside Albury.
What an extraordinary effort by David Hill with his 130 kilometre trek from Albury to Wagga, raising more than $140,000. He sure went the extra mile and what a result!
Well done, David.
But it is not just a betrayal of Indigenous people, it is also the final betrayal of moderate Liberal supporters and the ideals of its founder.
Despite election defeat after election defeat, culminating in the humiliating Aston by-election, several reviews, countless articles all describing how the Liberal Party is out of touch with the majority of Australians, Peter Dutton would rather pander to the shock jocks on 2GB, or News Corp pundits.
He would rather stand alongside the likes of Pauline Hanson, Mark Latham and the dinosaurs of the National Party than those in the sensible centre.
When he and his deputy, Sussan Ley, announced they were opposing the Voice they were also announcing the funeral rites of the LIberal Party as we know it.
It is now official, the party of Robert Menzies is dead and buried. R.I.P.
Heart disease is Australia's leading cause of death and tragically takes the life of one Australian every 30 minutes.
The good news is, heart disease is largely preventable.
The bad news? Our best tool for heart disease prevention - the Medicare heart health check - is about to expire.
We are seeking a guarantee from the Australian government that funding will continue beyond June 30 this year.
Nearly 440,000 Australians have seen their GP for a Medicare subsidised heart health check since they were introduced.
The Heart Foundation is asking the government to invest $11.5 million per year, to continue subsidising heart health checks into the future.
This is a relatively small investment compared to the $1 billion in healthcare costs that could be saved with broad uptake of heart health checks in high-risk Australians and more importantly, the 67,000 heart attacks, strokes and heart disease related deaths that could be prevented over five years.
It's not too late for your readers to take action: I urge you to please help us save Medicare heart health checks by signing our petition, writing to local MPs and sharing the petition with friends and family.
To take action, please visit heartfoundation.org.au/save-heart-checks.
