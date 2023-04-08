A YARRAWONGA rural services business has been voted the best in Australia.
Murray Valley Rural Services won CRT Business of the Year, which was announced on the Gold Coast, from 290 stores nationwide.
It had been a finalist for the past eight years and won the South Region state award during 2019.
Murray Valley Rural Services owners Graeme and Meegan McInness were thrilled to be recognised by their industry peers at CRT and Nutrien.
"I feel that our ability to provide the full range and service offering to match the corporate stores, combined with the flexibility to act quickly and decisively on opportunities as they arise has been the key to the success of the business," Mr McInness said.
Mr and Mrs McInness opened Murray Valley Rural Services in March 2000 and another store at Berrigan during 2013.
It services clients from as far as Corowa-Rutherglen, Urana, Finley, Tocumwal, Cobram and Wangaratta.
