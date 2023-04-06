Police are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from southern NSW.
Bridie Miller, 25, was reported missing to officers from Murray River Police District on March 21 after she failed to attend a regular appointment.
Investigations into her whereabouts are ongoing.
Police and family hold concern for her welfare as she lives with medical conditions that require regular medication and treatment.
Bridie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 165cm tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple piercings in her face.
She is known to frequent the areas of Albury-Wodonga, Wellington and the Central Coast.
Inquiries have revealed she may be in the Blacktown and Marayong areas.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Murray River Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
