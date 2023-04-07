The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Easter egg hunt at Wodonga draws crowd of 4000

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 7 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Life Chapel volunteer Martin Shepherd lent a helping hand to the Easter Bunny and some of the 880 kids who registered for the egg hunt which more than doubled in attendance this year. Picture by Steve Leane
New Life Chapel volunteer Martin Shepherd lent a helping hand to the Easter Bunny and some of the 880 kids who registered for the egg hunt which more than doubled in attendance this year. Picture by Steve Leane

While a worrying downpour yesterday morning had this year's Wodonga Easter egg hunt organisers nervous, to their delight the attendance figure doubled from last year to 4000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.