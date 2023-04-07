While a worrying downpour yesterday morning had this year's Wodonga Easter egg hunt organisers nervous, to their delight the attendance figure doubled from last year to 4000.
Pastor Zoran Paunovich, of New Life Chapel, said 880 children registered for the activity at The Cube Wodonga where they scrambled to find 20,000 "hidden" Easter eggs.
"We were slightly worried at first when it rained just before the event but it didn't seem to bother people, it was amazing, they turned up anyway and had the time of their life," he said.
"It was a huge success and I think a drawcard this year was the band Woodlock from Yarrawonga who played to a very appreciative crowd.
"One of the band's songs is heard on American Idol, so I think a lot of people knew as well as the Easter egg fun, there was plenty of good entertainment."
Speaking after his 10-minute address, he said Pastor Todd Werner and a team of 90 volunteers "coped with the huge crowd very well".
