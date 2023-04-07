Corowa High School has returned from Parkes with one state title, after the school's boys and girls teams both made the finals of the NSW Combined High Schools knockout.
The girls side, coached by teacher Martin Douglas, won the Marie Cornish Shield after the team chased down Inverell High's 119 with three wickets in hand and 15 overs to spare.
Clodagh Blain was the hero in the chase with her knock of 60 featuring 10 boundaries.
Blain also got among the wickets earlier with 2/19 while Tamir Richardson (2/26), Lilyana Murray-Wright (2/17) and Camryn Abley (2/24) were the other multiple wicket-takers.
Inverell had been looking dangerous at 3/115 but a caught and bowled from Abley instigated a Corowa comeback.
Savannah Lewis quickly chimed in with a direct-hit run-out before Murray-Wright and Blain cleaned up the lower order.
In the chase, after some early wickets, Richardson partnered with Blain to take the score to 82 before a mini-collapse. But Remy Longmire and Murray-Wright steadied the ship and got Corowa to within reaching distance with Abley and Lewis guiding the side to victory.
"It was an extremely satisfying, albeit nerve-wracking, result and one that was extremely well-deserved," CHS communications officer Sarah Macqueen said.
In the boys game, Corowa - coached by teacher Craig Fisher - held Farrer Memorial Agricultural High to 169 but could not get going in the chase, bundled out for 36 after a great run to the finals.
Opening bowler Patrick Lavis (4/17) and legspinner Jack Eales (3/39) enjoyed good figures.
A middle order 100-run partnership was broken by Joe Lavis (2/23) and Farrer's last six were then bundled out for 29 but Corowa's batsmen never got going.
"It was a disappointing end to a tremendous season, but the boys can be very proud of their achievement," Macqueen said.
Corowa High School is the first comprehensive school to have both the boys and girls in the respective finals.
