Corowa High School takes home Marie Cornish Shield

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 8 2023 - 9:47am, first published April 7 2023 - 12:19pm
Corowa High School's girls team celebrates victory in Parkes.
Corowa High School has returned from Parkes with one state title, after the school's boys and girls teams both made the finals of the NSW Combined High Schools knockout.

