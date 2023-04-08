A Wodonga firefighter's memories from the firefront

More from Jim Parker, as told in 2014.
About 1948, the army released vehicles to the various brigades and Wodonga West was lucky enough to get one.
The captain or lieutenant rode around the firefront on horseback to see how things were going. If there was a bad spot on the firefront, you would be told to stop there until relieved.
When you ran out of water you would walk half a mile to a dam or creek to fill your knapsack or have a drink; after you had a good gut full of water you would look around the bend of the creek and see a couple of dead sheep in the water, or at a dam there might be half a dozen dogs swimming in the dam.
There was no running to the truck and getting a cold drink, but we were seasoned to the conditions, likewise with food - one might wait half a day to get something to eat. When out in the field, you carried a large pair of wire cutters, so as to allow cattle or sheep out of a paddock to escape the fire by cutting a fence.
After the army release truck, Austin vehicles came, but they were not such a great success as the engines vaporised, bringing the vehicle to a halt and leaving you stranded.
Then came the diesel tankers - these were a great improvement in the firefighting field. The engines were reliable likewise the engine and pump on the tanker, but once again the tankers and pump engines needed regular attention to keep them in top condition to be started and driven at a moment's notice.
In Region 24 there were regional meetings held at various places, such as Tallangatta, Corryong and Myrtleford. There would be two delegates appointed from each brigade and they would put any complaints to these meetings.
During the meeting if you had anything to say, you would give your name and brigade name to the chairperson and then they would call your name and for you to say your piece. After the meeting was over, there was the usual refreshments - a cup of tea, sandwiches and cake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.