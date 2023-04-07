The Border Mail
Reid laments wasteful shots from Magpies

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 8 2023 - 9:20am, first published April 7 2023 - 8:15pm
MAGPIES playing-coach Ben Reid says his side wasted too many shots on goal in its two-point loss to Rovers yesterday.

