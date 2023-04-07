Reid laments wasteful shots from Magpies

MAGPIES playing-coach Ben Reid says his side wasted too many shots on goal in its two-point loss to Rovers yesterday.
The Magpies kicked 10.11 for the afternoon, with some of their bigger names off-target.
Callum Moore was one culprit, the former AFL player kicking four goals but missing two, including a straightforward set shot from 25m in the third quarter.
"We threw away a lot of chances in front of goal," Reid told Radio 2AY-3NE.
"We missed some ones we probably should have kicked."
In contrast, Rovers were able to take some half-chances, Alex Marklew's matchwinning snap and Jack Gerrish's checkside effort from 40m late in the third prime examples.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Reid, who finished the day with 4.4 himself, said it was a lost opportunity for the Magpies, who led by eight points at three-quarter time.
"They're always tough to lose ... I really felt we lost that one today," he said.
