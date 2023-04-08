The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

North Albury beat Wodonga 50-41 in Ovens and Murray A-grade

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fast-starting North Albury launched their season with a 50-41 victory away to Wodonga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.