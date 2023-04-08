Fast-starting North Albury launched their season with a 50-41 victory away to Wodonga on Saturday.
The Hoppers flew out of the traps, shooting the first five goals in the first quarter, the first eight in the second and five of the first six in the third.
Wodonga showed great spirit but they were unable to claw back the deficit in front of a healthy Easter Saturday crowd at Martin Park.
"It's always good to start the season off with a win," North Albury coach Emily Browne said.
"We've got stuff to work on, which means we're going to have a good couple of training sessions but we played really well in transition, which is what we've been working on.
"Hopefully we can carry that (fast start) through for the rest of the season, being able to come off the bench well after a break.
"We seem to have a bit of a lull sometimes so it was nice to start off strong today."
North Albury's Lily Kelly shot 28 goals from 34 attempts and combined superbly with Sophia Kohlhagen, who finished with 22 from 30, and wing-attack Madison Lieschke.
Backed up by Browne in centre, the Hoppers were always able to find an extra gear when the home side started to come back at them.
"It was so good to see (those combinations) and just to be able to have the trust, once you release the ball, the confidence to let the ring go," Browne said.
"It's really good and it means I don't have to run as much!"
Lisa French was a standout on her home debut for Wodonga, shooting 27 goals from 35 attempts, with Cassi Mathey (13 goals) and Madi Nation also catching the eye.
"We're pretty disappointed in ourselves," Bulldogs coach Bianca Mann admitted.
"We came in with a lot of belief that if we played the way we know we can, we would be quite competitive but we let ourselves down.
"We threw away too much ball and gave them plenty of opportunity to transition quickly.
"That's two weeks in a row it's been 5-0 (to the opposition at the start) which is not how we want to start a game.
"It makes it very hard, mentally as well as physically, trying to catch up.
"We did a good job in the back end of both of those quarters but we shouldn't be in that position, so we need to get our intensity right from the start."
Wodonga are 0-2, having lost the season-opener to Lavington last weekend, while North Albury's next challenge is the visit of premiers Yarrawonga to Bunton Park next Saturday.
"It's a great place to start," Browne said.
"We've always got something to work on and if we can strive to do better each week, we'll be able to step up and maybe challenge a few of these bigger teams for a couple of wins."
