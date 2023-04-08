Wangaratta Rovers' highest profile recruit Tom Baulch had the ideal revenge against a heckler in the gripping two-point win over Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Friday, April 7.
The 23-year-old is a social media star known as Prime Train after his fitness business and at least one Pies' fan was extremely vocal in criticising his performance.
But with 20 seconds left, Baulch courageously dived at a loose ball and won a free kick with Alex Marklew playing on to kick the winning goal.
After the siren, the flamboyant forward shushed the crowd as he celebrated.
"I was getting a bit of stick all day and I didn't touch it all day, I played absolutely terribly, I didn't kick the goal, but won the free kick and that's all that matters," he said candidly.
"There was an article written about me that said I won't tear the competition apart and that's fair enough, it's not always my day, but it might be my moment."
Baulch kicked one goal and had eight disposals.
