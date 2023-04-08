The Border Mail
Wodonga defeats North Albury by 55 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 8 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 5:59pm
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead was outstanding for the underdogs, kicking a goal in the 55-point loss to Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead was outstanding for the underdogs, kicking a goal in the 55-point loss to Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga's seven-goal blitz in the final 20 minutes ended North Albury's hopes of an upset in front of a bumper Easter Saturday crowd in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

