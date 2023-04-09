The Border Mail
Myrtleford start the season with a 41-26 win at home to Lavington

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
April 9 2023
Liv Sinclair and Sophie Hanrahan started life at Myrtleford by starring in a 41-26 win over Lavington on Easter Sunday.

