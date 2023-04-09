Liv Sinclair and Sophie Hanrahan started life at Myrtleford by starring in a 41-26 win over Lavington on Easter Sunday.
Hanrahan put on a masterclass at goal-keeper while co-coach Sinclair, playing her first game in 10 months after an Achilles injury, led by example with a controlled mid-court display.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen duo were just two of the outstanding performers in red and black, however, with the home side thoroughly deserving their round one success against a Panthers side who finished third last season.
Evie Hughes, 17, came off the bench and showed her quality in the centre late on, while Saige Broz was also hugely impressive for the Alpine Saints.
Lavington were missing Christine Oguche, who's playing for Victoria at the National Championships in Darwin this week, and the 196cm goal-shooter was unquestionably a big loss.
In her absence, Hanrahan and Tina Way made life tough for Liv Sanson and Monika Dimvoski, the latter having stepped up from B-grade, on a day when the wind caused issues for both sides.
But Myrtleford, for whom Rebecca Piazza and Sally Botter shot 26 and 11 goals respectively, simply had too much in the tank.
"I'm blowing but it feels awesome," Sinclair said.
"I'm really happy that I got through and the team had a really good win.
"We had seamless changes off the bench and it was a full-team effort.
"I couldn't be prouder of the girls.
"Lavi's a top-three side, so we knew coming into this game it was going to be a great match-up.
"We had some lapses of concentration but it was a pretty solid 60-minute effort.
"It flowed so nicely from defence to attack.
"The defence worked their socks off and the shooters... it was a bit breezy out here but we got through."\
Myrtleford led 9-6 at quarter-time with the defensive pressure of Hanrahan, Way and Georgia Ryan mirrored all across the court.
The lead was seven goals by half-time but Lavington threw everything at the Saints in the third term and only three straight goals at the end of the quarter kept the visitors at bay.
Broz came off with a finger injury during the fourth stanza but ended the game in the circle, shooting three goals to put the icing on Myrtleford's cake as the Panthers finally cracked. Hughes, originally sent on to play wind-defence, revelled in her switch to centre and looks to have a bright future.
"We feel pretty disappointed," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"It was a really tough game
"Myrtleford played really well, their defence was really good all over the court and they moved the ball really quickly which made it hard for us.
"I thought our defence was really strong but we struggled to convert in the attack end.
"The better team won but to score that low is not the standard we want to play at.
"We missed Christine a lot. The defence has to completely adjust when she's on the court so it does change things but we don't want to be a team that relies on just one player either.
"You need to have seven strong players and you need to have options if you really want to be a good team."
Myrtleford look certain to be a finals contender on this showing and Sinclair is determined to enjoy the ride.
"It's awesome to play with Soph again," Sinclair said.
"I didn't know if it would ever happen again and hopefully this is her last year in the Ovens and Murray, if she goes onto bigger and better things, so to have this year with her is really special.
"Hopefully we can get a few more wins on the board together."
The weekend's netball action started with Wangaratta beating Rovers by 21 goals as Leah Jenvey, Ellie Cooper and Issy Newton all shone in the Good Friday derby.
Georgia Clark shot 27 goals, with the returning Kellie Keen putting up 14 for the visitors and Amy Byrne chipping in with 10.
Yarrawonga started their premiership defence with a 62-31 beating of Albury at Mulwala, where Madeleine Allan shot 36 goals.
