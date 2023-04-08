The Border Mail
Police investigate early morning incident on Dean Street, Albury

By Ted Howes
April 9 2023 - 9:31am
Two police cars and a van arrived at Dean Street at 3.10am with officers questioning five men over a damage incident.
A man has been charged after a car window was smashed during a noisy incident near Sweethearts on Dean Street, Albury, at 3am on Easter Sunday.

