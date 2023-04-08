A man has been charged after a car window was smashed during a noisy incident near Sweethearts on Dean Street, Albury, at 3am on Easter Sunday.
Police said a group of about five males moved west up Dean Street to near the Commercial Club. Two police cars and a van arrived at the scene at 3.10am after Albury police received a report about a loud disturbance.
They were questioned by police for about 20 minutes.
One man, 19, was charged after a woman's car window was broken, and will appear in Albury Court.
Police said no assaults had occurred.
