The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bonza offering crackers made by former Albury resident Kristina Kucan

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Albury resident Kristina Kucan is excited to have sourdough crackers from her Sunshine Coast food business Silver Tongue Foods included on budget airline Bonza's menu for all flights. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former Albury resident Kristina Kucan is excited to have sourdough crackers from her Sunshine Coast food business Silver Tongue Foods included on budget airline Bonza's menu for all flights. Picture by Mark Jesser

A former Border woman's food business is taking to the skies after being selected to feature on the menu of Australia's newest airline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.