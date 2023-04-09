A former Border woman's food business is taking to the skies after being selected to feature on the menu of Australia's newest airline.
Kristina Kucan will supply crackers for all Bonza flights through her venture Silver Tongue Foods.
"I started the business off in 2020 in the first week of the lockdown. I lost my job and it was more of a hobby to keep myself busy," she said.
"We first started with an idea called cheese therapy, which took off during COVID, and then we got our first retailer in September 2020.
"When Bonza announced they were starting, they asked for Australian producers for their flights. We applied and they got back in touch and here we are on the menu."
Ms Kucan was aboard the carrier's first flight from the Sunshine Coast to Albury on Friday, April 7 and is excited to have a direct service to visit family.
"My mum and dad are still here and my sister and my brother-in-law came up from Melbourne to watch the first Bonza flight to Albury," she said.
Silver Tongue Foods products are sold at Albury store The Essential Ingredient.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
