If you don't enjoy your job, you shouldn't be doing it.
That's been the mantra for Border supermarket owner Craig English in his almost half a century in the grocery industry.
Mr English recently sold his Lavington business of 12 years, Discount Grocery Warehouse, on Urana Road to retire.
His 48-year career in supermarkets started by collecting trolleys and taking groceries out to customers' cars, which he continued through to his final day.
"It wasn't a stress-fee 12 years, but we had some fun. If you don't make your job fun or your business fun, you just don't want to go there," Mr English said.
"There's nothing worse than when you put the business on the market and it takes two years to sell and you start hating the job and the business goes backwards."
Mr English took over the business in 2010, then known as Shepparton Cannery XS, which specialised in SPC goods, before it moved to a new location further along Urana Road in 2012 and became Discount Grocery Warehouse in 2014.
"About 10 per cent of our sales was from SPC products and about half of that was excess stock. It wasn't telling the full story, so we came up with the name Discount Grocery Warehouse," he said.
"When we moved in there, the old store didn't have fruit and vegetables and didn't have meat.
"Haus of Meat came in about the same time and it was a chance meeting with them. Mark Bollinghaus (Haus of Meat owner) told me he was looking to lease it out and asked if we could sell meat and we gave it a go.
"We got onto Border Markets in Catherine Crescent for our fruit and vegetables and made it a whole discount supermarket."
Mr English said the reason the store was able to keep its prices low was through direct communication with the companies he purchased from.
"We don't have a warehouse, it goes straight from the manufacturer to us. It gets loaded there, we unload it and there's no middle man," he said.
"The major supermarkets won't take a product if it's got less than a certain amount of best before on it. That's where we get some of our major wins because the supermarket's won't take dry groceries with less than six months on it.
"If we weren't there and buying that stuff, it would all be going to landfill.
"That's why these types of businesses are thriving. It's recognised brands, the only thing wrong with it most of the time is it might be a little bit short-dated, but it's better than going to the tip and we create jobs out of it."
Mr English said the store was up more than 30 per cent on takings from the 2021-22 financial year as customers looked to save money amid a rise in the cost of living.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
