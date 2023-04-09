The Border Mail
No traffic incidents during road diversions, but blackout hits Beechworth

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 9 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 9:15pm
The closure of Beechworth-Wodonga Road sparked angry residents to question why the decision by Rural Roads Victoria was made on the eve of the "biggest weekend of the year" for Beechworth. Picture by Mark Jesser
No traffic incidents were reported on the weekend after a detour on a narrow road was put in place because a section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road was closed on Thursday.

No traffic incidents were reported on the weekend after a detour on a narrow road was put in place because a section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road was closed on Thursday.

