No traffic incidents were reported on the weekend after a detour on a narrow road was put in place because a section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road was closed on Thursday.
A power blackout at 3.30pm Saturday caused by a gum tree falling on Buckland Gap Road affected more than 2000 premises in Beechworth, Wooragee and Stanley, but not traffic lights.
Regional Roads Victoria closed Beechworth-Wodonga Road between Reids Way, Wooragee, and Beechworth-Chiltern Road, Beechworth, citing a damaged culvert that needed assessment and repair.
Beechworth police sergeant Mal Clarke said while some drivers might have experienced frustration, given the volume of traffic, there were no incidents reported by late yesterday afternoon.
"But we still urge drivers to exercise caution and drive to conditions," Sergeant Clarke said.
Beechworth locals, however, took to social media to express their frustration at the road being closed on the eve of the biggest weekend event of the year for the historic town, the Golden Horseshoes Festival.
Poster Alison Williams led the charge, saying: "Absolute lunacy diverting all traffic through a narrow, winding road with no centre lines on the busiest weekend of the year in Beechworth and the start of the school holidays. It is an accident waiting to happen."
Another poster, Sam Trabant, fired back: "The madness would be letting holiday traffic continue over a road which is not fit to be used. Would you rather they stop traffic from that direction altogether and not offer a detour at all?"
Meanwhile, another section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road east of Wooragee was reduced to one lane with traffic signals and a reduced speed limit in place due to a second damaged culvert.
Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said both roads were managed by Regional Roads Victoria and that, despite traffic hold-ups and the power blackout, the Golden Horseshoes Festival went "very smoothly".
"The power outage didn't affect the festival but it did affect hospitality outlets later because there was no power until about 9.30pm," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.