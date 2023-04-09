A man on holidays in the North East caught driving an unregistered vehicle while more than twice the legal limit will face court in Wodonga.
Victorian Highway Patrol officers detected the 52-year-old driving an unregistered car at Beechworth on April 8.
"He underwent a breath test and recorded a reading of 0.134," a police spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"His licence was immediately suspended until he goes to court and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1250.
"He will be summonsed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates Court."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.