Man holidaying at Beechworth to face court for drink driving in unregistered car

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 9 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Highway Patrol officers stopped a man holidaying in Beechworth driving an unregistered vehicle above the legal alcohol limit on April 8.
A man on holidays in the North East caught driving an unregistered vehicle while more than twice the legal limit will face court in Wodonga.

