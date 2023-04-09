Lavington held on to beat Myrtleford by a goal in an Easter Sunday nail-biter at McNamara Reserve.
The Panthers led by 10 points at three-quarter-time and came home with a strong breeze at their backs.
But the visitors failed to put the game to bed and three late goals for the Saints left them with just under 60 seconds to force a result.
However, time ran out for Myrtleford in Craig Millar's first game since succeeding Jake Sharp and Dawson Simpson as coach.
The 9.14 (68) to 9.8 (62) victory was crucial for Lavington after losing the season-opener to Wodonga eight days earlier, although Panthers coach Adam Schneider knew his side had got away with one.
"It was tricky conditions so we knew it wasn't going to be pretty," Schneider said.
"We wanted to open it up and put a bit more speed on the ball, going with the breeze, which I felt we did and we looked quite dangerous at times.
"But when the breeze is like it was, it's always going to be a turnover game so you had to make sure you were sitting behind the ball and try to score off the back of that.
"Look, we'll take it.
"It was definitely a scrap and it was two games of footy: one with the breeze and one without it."
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.