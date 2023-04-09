The Border Mail
Lavington pushed hard in six-point win over Myrtleford on Easter Sunday.

By Steve Tervet
Updated April 9 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Aidan Cook kicked two goals in Lavington's win over Myrtleford.
Aidan Cook kicked two goals in Lavington's win over Myrtleford.

Lavington held on to beat Myrtleford by a goal in an Easter Sunday nail-biter at McNamara Reserve.

