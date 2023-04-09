Albury channelled Mark Twain with its clinical 22-point win over Yarrawonga in the Easter Sunday clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers were outstanding, restricting the grand finalists to just one goal while kicking with the aid of a strong breeze in the first quarter.
The Pigeons kicked four goals in six minutes in the third to cut the margin to nine points, but the visitors steadied in front of a bumper crowd of around 3000 at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve.
Albury has qualified for the past 13 finals series and is looking to equal the league record of 14, but the club has somehow become the forgotten unit of the off-season.
Wangaratta dominated headlines over the past month after losing the premiership due to a salary cap breach, Yarrawonga was considered the pre-season favourites and Wangaratta Rovers attracted enormous publicity over the signing of social media star Tom Baulch, and then pipped Wangaratta in a Good Friday thriller.
Author Samuel Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, was reported to have said reports of my death are greatly exaggerated and Albury was in a similar boat.
"I thought we recruited really well, I thought we were a bit underrated, that's what we like, we like coming in as underdogs," top-line defender Lucas Conlan replied when quizzed on Albury's premiership credentials.
Apart from Yarrawonga's four-goal blitz, the premiership fancies kicked only four goals in the other 100 minutes.
Albury had lost its last five games of 2022 and has lost successive matches in the last two finals campaigns, so the questions were being asked whether they could still match the guns.
The Tigers answered that emphatically, this club's well and truly still a major contender for another flag in this remarkable run.
