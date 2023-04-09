Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson suffered a loss in his first game after the home team butchered a strong breeze in the first term against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons were kicking with at least a three-goal wind at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve on Easter Sunday, but managed only 1.6, while Albury landed 4.0.
"Our fundamental skills weren't there, that's part of that, the goalkicking," Johnson told Radio 2AY after the game.
Our fundamental skills weren't there, that's part of that, the goalkicking ... I sensed that the players were a bit down on themselves ... in the end the damage was done in the first half.- Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson
"The players go in at quarter-time feeling really good about themselves and again at half-time.
"I sensed that the players were a bit down on themselves and had stopped communicating ... we spoke about taking the game on ... be really aggressive with our ball movement ... in the end the damage was done in the first half."
The Pigeons were able to launch a comeback in the third quarter with a blistering four goals in six minutes, taking advantage of the strong wind, but the Tigers were able to steady.
The Tigers' effort to restrict Yarrawonga showed again why they've been the most consistent team since returning to finals in 2009.
It was reminiscent of the 2018 grand final at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval where the home team had a strong wind advantage in the first term, but the Tigers' defence strangled the Pies' attack and never lost the lead after Yarrawonga kicked the first goal.
It was the same story against the Pigeons.
