Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson laments missed chances with the wind

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 6:26pm
Yarrawonga's Mark Whiley tries to push past Albury's Ben Kelly and win possession in the Easter Sunday clash. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson suffered a loss in his first game after the home team butchered a strong breeze in the first term against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

