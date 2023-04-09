Albury produced the ultimate team performance in downing a disappointing Yarrawonga in the Easter Sunday clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons' first quarter inaccuracy with the wind cruelled their chances, but the Tigers were magnificent in the 12.10 (82) to 8.12 (60) win in front of around 3000 fans at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve yesterday.
"It's very hard to pick our best player today," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles told Radio 2AY.
"Lots of players came in and were happy to play a role, whatever that requires."
Albury's defence, led by Lucas Conlan on Leigh Williams and Jessy Wilson, was dynamic, shutting down the bulk of the Pigeons' attacking forays.
Doug Strang Medal winner Williams kicked five, but the Tigers blanketed him in the first half.
"We knew they had good players all around, we knew that if we defended as a team, we could hopefully get the job done and we proved that today," Conlan offered.
"You don't have to shut down individuals, just shut down the whole team collectively, Leigh kicked five, but it doesn't matter at the end of the day because we got the job done."
The ball movement, all over the ground, was electric, the pressure in every position terrific, while Conlan's brother Jacob took a series of powerful marks and landed three goals.
Yarrawonga suffered a major blow pre-match when Morris medallist Leigh Masters didn't take his place because of a crack in his hand.
It left the Pigeons' defence short, although Lach Howe showed the effect of the wind with a 55m pass that went through for the first goal.
But from there Albury dominated until a small patch in the third quarter.
The visitors landed a number of stunning team goals, including their first when first-gamer Hamish Gilmore and Michael Duncan played roles in Riley Bice producing a superb finish.
The Tigers mastered the conditions to kick four goals into the breeze, while the Pigeons booted 1.6.
Albury kicked another four in the second stanza, while the home side again kicked the one as the underdogs led by 33 points at half-time.
However, the Pigeons cut the margin to nine after booting four goals in six minutes, including three to Williams, but another one to Conlan released the pressure.
Albury's performance was so complete it was difficult to pinpoint the best, but Jacob Conlan kicked the early goals to set up the win, while his brother and defender Brydan Hodgson were excellent.
Isaac Muller won the ruck battle against Lach Howe, while Elliott Powell was dynamic.
Michael Gibbons was the Pigeons' best, but he was forced off around three-quarter time with a hamstring complaint.
