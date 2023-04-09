The Border Mail
Albury topples an inaccurate Yarrawonga by 22 points in O and M football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 9 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 7:19pm
Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson had a tough start in his debut. The three-time Geelong premiership player's Pigeons were beaten by 22 points.
Jessy Wilson (headband) looks like The Karata Kid as he leaps at the ball, while team-mate Brydan Hodgson takes a mark. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Albury produced the ultimate team performance in downing a disappointing Yarrawonga in the Easter Sunday clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

