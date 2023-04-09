City councillors to consider CCTV report at Monday meeting

Albury Council will consider a recommendation to look into expanding the public CCTV system at tomorrow night's meeting.
The council had previously acted to preserve the operation of the CCTV system in its current state with no further investment until a report was presented.
The report to be presented tomorrow night cites latest crime trends released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research in March for Albury from January 2018 to December 2022.
The statistics showed that shoplifting significantly decreased in the five years trending downward by 12.8 per cent per year on average.
"The decline in this offence type during 2020 and 2021 coincided with the pandemic," the report said.
"However, crime volumes are now starting to return to pre-pandemic levels."
The report said assaults showed an upward trend of 5.7 per cent a year on average.
"Malicious damage and resist or hinder officer showed a stable trend across the five years," the report said.
Meanwhile, another report on street violence in a Lavington area is now expected to be completed in August. This report had been prompted by a notice of motion from councillor Darren Cameron at last month's council meeting.
The report was to consider options to reduce anti-social behaviour in the Saville Avenue drain reserve area following several complaints from Lavington residents.
They said Saville Avenue had become a nightmare for residents, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when youth would run amok and use a drain to evade police.
The report will include evidence of anti-social activity and crime in the area and options around the provision of CCTV there and possibly fencing the area.
