The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council to consider CCTV report, look at crime statistics

TH
By Ted Howes
April 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City councillors to consider CCTV report at Monday meeting
City councillors to consider CCTV report at Monday meeting

Albury Council will consider a recommendation to look into expanding the public CCTV system at tomorrow night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.