Myrtleford's Brady Sharp ruled out for the 2023 season with a complete ACL tear

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 10 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:30am
Brady Sharp played 18 games last year but won't feature for the Saints in 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Brady Sharp played 18 games last year but won't feature for the Saints in 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser

Brady Sharp will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his ACL.

