Brady Sharp will miss the entire 2023 season after rupturing his ACL.
The popular Myrtleford defender suffered the injury during a practice match and despite club and player hoping for the best, scans confirmed the bad news.
Sharp, who was on crutches at Sunday's game against Lavington, has already been operated on and now starts the long road to recovery.
"Unfortunately it's well-documented, the history, he just had his surgery on Thursday and he'll miss the whole year," Saints coach Craig Millar revealed.
"We're really saddened by that because he's such an important person at our club, not just a player.
"But once he gets a bit more mobile, he'll play an active role in the coaching ranks with me.
"He's got such great knowledge of the game and he's very popular with the playing group."
Sharp, the former Murray Bushranger, played his 100th senior game for Myrtleford in the round 18 clash with Corowa-Rutherglen last season.
But he'll be confined to the boundary after this setback.
"It's just awful," Millar said.
"It happens in a practice game, he was playing pretty well and he's an experienced player, so it was really disappointing that we lost him.
"He just lost his footing and it's cruel.
"He knew straight away that he'd done something serious.
"We were all optimistic and hopeful that it wasn't that but he got the scans and it's a complete tear of the ACL.
"But he'll play an important role for us now off-field; all those Sharp boys are great leaders."
