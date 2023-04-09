Jy Lane and Cody Howard made their West Australian Football League debuts on the weekend.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen pair were named in the Perth side to face Subiaco at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday.
Lane had 16 disposals, with four inside 50s and laid five tackles while Howard had seven disposals in the 11.15 (81) to 8.7 (55) round one defeat.
ALSO IN SPORT
Lane and Howard are playing under their former Roos mentor, Peter German, who was appointed to coach Perth in September.
Perth continue their season with a trip to face Peel Thunder on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Shaun Mannagh racked up 40 disposals and kicked four goals for Werribee in their 23-point VFL win over Southport.
The Lavington man had 22 kicks and 18 handballs for the Tigers, with Hudson Garoni also kicking a goal.
Dom Brew finished with 20 touches while former North Albury player Sam Azzi also featured in the win.
