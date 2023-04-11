The Border Mail
Home/News/Business
In Depth

Mitta Mitta Brewing Company, Beechworth's Bridge Road Brewers part of community

By Adrian Black
Updated April 11 2023 - 10:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitta Mitta Brewing's Tim Cabelka teamed up with Alec Pennington to start the brewery. Picture by Adrian Black/AAP
Mitta Mitta Brewing's Tim Cabelka teamed up with Alec Pennington to start the brewery. Picture by Adrian Black/AAP

On a crisp autumn day in the foothills of Mount Bogong, Mitta Mitta locals and a few blow-ins are picking hops grown at the local brewery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.