Albury Council will consider appointing an advisory panel to help refine its draft master plan for Eastern Hill.
A council report has recommended a panel, represented by key community stakeholders, to contribute to master plan refinements and recommend proposed changes.
The advisory panel, to be considered at the April 11 meeting, would have a tenure of up to three months.
"This option is preferred, as the formation of a community-based advisory panel would allow all key stakeholder groups to collaborate on key issues and use consensus to find solutions to some of the more contentious recommendations included in the draft master plan," the report said.
"This option would require the nomination of two councillor representatives to sit on the advisory panel, with one of these councillor representatives to be responsible for chairing of meetings."
Mountain bike tracks, lookout works and a new roundabout were among the items proposed under the $4.73 million plan.
The draft was on public exhibition for 56 days and received a total of 606 submissions from 522 separate contributors.
Councillors will also decide on a contractor for the construction of a new pavilion at Greenfield Park.
Eleven companies applied for the contract which included building male and female change room facilities with amenities, a match official room with amenities, canteen and bar facilities, a commercial kitchen, function room, public toilets, stairs and lift, timekeepers and coach's boxes, an office, storage and a tiered spectator area.
Three main car park areas are also part of the Greenfield Park master plan on North and Alma streets.
A decision on upgrade works for Albury Airport's car parking system will also be made at the meeting, with five submissions put forward.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
