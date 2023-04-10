Josh Murphy has been challenged to build on his exciting start for the Murray Bushrangers.
The 16-year-old North Albury forward kicked 3.2 on his Bushies debut at Lavington Sports Ground and could easily have finished with a bigger haul against GWS Giants Academy.
Murphy was the youngest player on the ground but looked at home straight away, booting the first goal of the night and showing a strong pair of hands to give the Bushies a reliable marking target whenever they went forward.
"I thought Murphy's first game was exceptional," Bushrangers coach Mark Brown said.
"He kicked three goals, his one-touch football (was excellent) and he's got nice hands so he's a really easily recognised target coming at you.
"When you know your target's got strong hands, it makes it really easy to crumb and work off him so I thought he was really good."
Murphy showed a good ability to flick the switch after playing a full season of A-grade cricket with St Patrick's, for whom he had played in the provincial grand final at the same venue just 12 days earlier.
"He's a prospect but there's a lot of people in this competition with a lot of talent," Brown said.
"It's what you do with it, how hard you're prepared to work, how much you listen - and he's a ripper.
"He's a great personality around the club with an enormous up side so from our point of view, how hard he's willing to work and how much he listens will determine how much he improves.
"There's no doubt there's a lot to like but everyone in this competition has the aspiration to get drafted and only about 50 kids get that a year so it's extremely difficult and it takes a lot of targeted work."
Murphy starred for the Hoppers in their under-16 premiership last season, kicking five goals in the grand final win over Wodonga Raiders.
Meanwhile, several other players caught the eye on a night with the Bushies had far too much quality for their opponents.
"I thought Oscar Ryan's game was an absolute standout, he was super impressive and has been for the first three games," Brown said.
"Coby James, as a mid, was dangerous, Harry Hewitt was really good in patches and Darcy Wilson looks electric when he's got an opportunity to run and jump.
"Overall, I thought it was a really strong performance led by our inside-mids and our backs, who implemented what we wanted them to well."
The Bushies face Geelong Falcons on Saturday.
