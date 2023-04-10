THOUSANDS of people rounded out the long weekend in style on Monday at the Wooragee Easter Market.
Organisers estimated up to 3000 people flocked to the annual fundraiser.
Wooragee Primary School business manager Bec Davis said North East residents and tourists alike made the most of dry conditions.
She said crowd numbers were up on last year when the rainy weather kept some people away.
"The feedback from stallholders is that they've had a great market," she said.
Ms Davis said among highlights this year was the return of Cow Poo Lotto.
She said the annual fundraiser - in which people bought squares in a paddock and the cow determined the winner with its excrement - appealed to locals and visitors alike.
"We used to run it once a year but it's been so popular we ran it twice this year," Ms Davis said.
"The only problem is when the cow takes its time; the first one was pretty quick but the second one took a long time!"
Wooragee Brigade CFA Captain Jeff Vogt said they had a record fundraiser.
He said they sold 25 kilograms of sausages, 15 kilograms of bacon, 25 dozen eggs, 45 loaves of bread and rolls.
"We had a record day for profit," he said.
"We have two trucks coming in the future and this is the icing on the cake to put some portable fridges on the trucks and some devices for satellite navigation and communication."
Wooragee Easter Market raises funds for Wooragee Primary School, Wooragee Brigade CFA and the Community Hall group.
The school will buy new playground equipment.
