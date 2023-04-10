The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of North East residents and tourists turn up for Wooragee Easter Market

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to 3000 people flocked to Wooragee Easter Market on Monday when 80 stallholders offered their products. Picture by James Wiltshire
Up to 3000 people flocked to Wooragee Easter Market on Monday when 80 stallholders offered their products. Picture by James Wiltshire

THOUSANDS of people rounded out the long weekend in style on Monday at the Wooragee Easter Market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.