It was a wet and wintry Easter across the North East as steady rain and even snow fell in parts of the region.
More than 50 millimetres of rain was recorded at both Falls Creek and Mount Hotham across the long weekend, with temperatures for the latter as low as -3 degrees on April 10.
Hotham operations manager Len Dobell said the resort received a good dusting of snow with falls of one to three centimetres in various places.
"With just 50 days to go until winter and 60 days until the official start of the snow season, we're excited to welcome people back to our slopes really soon," Mr Dobell said.
Albury-Wodonga had 11.2 miilimetres of rain on Good Friday and a further 10.2 on April 8.
It was officially the Border's coldest morning of the year on April 10 as the minimum temperature dipped to just 4.8 degrees.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures to rise above 20 degrees on April 13.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
