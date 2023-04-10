The Border Mail
Snow at Mount Hotham to finish Easter long weekend

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated April 10 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Mount Hotham was covered in snow on April 10 as the temperature dipped to -3 degrees just under two months out from winter. Pictures by Mount Hotham Skiing Company
It was a wet and wintry Easter across the North East as steady rain and even snow fell in parts of the region.

