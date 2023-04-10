The Border and North East has been brimming with holiday makers despite cold and wet conditions across the Easter long weekend.
Major events in the region, such as the Golden Horseshoes Festival at Beechworth, attracted thousands and led to strong bookings for accommodation.
"People have had things booked for so long and have still turned up," Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said.
"Camping is a big thing up here, a few people may have changed their minds on that, but all the accommodation providers are very happy and have been constantly booked for the last few months.
"Hospitality venues are doing OK, but it's been difficult to open for some with penalty rates and staff shortages.
"I think it would have been a successful long weekend up here for everybody."
Mr Jenkin said supermarkets and butchers were particularly busy.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
