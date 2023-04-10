North Albury's thirds are celebrating their first win for two years.
The Hoppers edged past Wodonga 4.7 (31) to 2.15 (27) on Saturday, snapping a drought which stretched back to round one of the 2021 season.
North Albury, who have picked up the wooden spoon for the last two years, were best-served by Jackson Carey, Kaizen Taylor, Daniel Harvey, James Webb, Marty Norman and Rylee Kemp.
New co-coaches Mitchell Eyers and Jack King were thrilled with the result.
"Particularly for the guys that have been around for a couple of years, the top-age boys, they were over the moon," Eyers said.
"It had been two years so it had been a bit of a slog.
"On top of that, the older blokes around the club, they love seeing the young guys have some success because it can only mean good things for the club going forward."
Wodonga had 17 scoring shots to North Albury's 11 but the Bulldogs were kept goalless in three of the four quarters.
"If I'm going to be honest, we probably got away with one," Eyers admitted.
"Wodonga played terrific footy, they just didn't quite put us away, but our boys performed well.
"They're all committed and they're all very skilled footballers already so I can only see improvement from the weekend going forward.
"A lot of them are quite natural footballers, they know what they're doing coming in and their skills are up to scratch so most of what we've been trying to do is positioning and more game-sense stuff.
"They've worked hard over the last few months and it's good to see them get some reward for that."
Eyers and King are new to the role after taking over from Steve Hetherton.
"We love it," Eyers said.
"Without Kingy there, it wouldn't be the same.
"We've got a good synergy between the two of us and I think that youth in the coaching position helps the younger guys relate and keeps them engaged.
"The majority of the squad is bottom-age this year.
"A lot of guys have come in from outside of town, places like Kiewa, so it probably speaks to the way they've been coached in juniors, the fact they've come in ready to go.
"It's made our jobs a lot easier."
Cooper McIntosh, who is captaining North Albury this year, looks set for a big season, while Eyers and King are also excited about the potential being shown by the likes of Taylor, Carey and Declan Clancy.
"It would not surprise me if those guys end up playing senior football at some point because they're all very handy players," Eyers said.
