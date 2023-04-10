The Border Mail
North Albury thirds claim their first win for two years

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:15pm
North Albury's under-18 players and coaches belt out the club song after their long-awaited win against Wodonga at Martin Park on Saturday.
North Albury's thirds are celebrating their first win for two years.

