Man on the brink of staying locked up over order breaches, drugs

A man accused of repeatedly breaching an intervention order against his ex-partner has faced court after being charged with posting her police statement on social media.
The 22-year-old was already on bail for allegedly driving dangerously during a police pursuit and for domestic violence matters at the time of his most recent arrest.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard the 22-year-old was served with a police brief of evidence, containing statements and other information, on March 31.
The documents, which concerned incidents in Benalla, were handed over to the man about 7.40am, and the woman's statement was posted to Snapchat at 11am.
The court heard the image breached an intervention order taken out by the woman, and led to the man being arrested at 12.30pm.
The man had been bailed two weeks earlier on pursuit charges, dangerous driving, drug possession and speeding.
He denied posting the statement.
It's alleged the man breached the intervention order by being in close proximity to the woman, including brushing against her, at the Royal Hotel in Benalla on March 18.
There are also charges pending for other incidents, including an intervention order breach at a funeral on February 10 and damage to the victim's car windscreen last October.
The court heard the man, who can't be named for legal reasons, had twice been caught with drugs last month, and had told police he had been on GHB.
Police raised concerns the man's drug usage had led to an escalation of his behaviour.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the man had a limited criminal history and denies many of the pending charges.
"He seems to be desperate to go to jail?," magistrate Peter Dunn asked the man's father.
"Obviously the drugs has got something to do with it," the man replied.
"He just, he doesn't think.
"He's mainly just a bull at a gate.
"At the moment, he's not occupied."
Police opposed the man being released on bail, and Mr Dunn said he was "right on the edge" of locking the man up.
"If you've got problems with drugs, you've got to do something about it, otherwise you just go to jail," he told the 22-year-old.
The man was bailed and will face the Benalla Magistrates Court on May 2.
