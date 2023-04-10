The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man on the brink of staying locked up over order breaches, drugs

By Wangaratta Court
April 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man on the brink of staying locked up over order breaches, drugs
Man on the brink of staying locked up over order breaches, drugs

A man accused of repeatedly breaching an intervention order against his ex-partner has faced court after being charged with posting her police statement on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.