Man sped past Wodonga cops at 154km/h after deadly Wangaratta smash

A driver has been caught speeding past a police car on the Hume Highway on Sunday night as it left the scene of a fatal crash in Wangaratta.
The Wodonga Highway Patrol vehicle was travelling back to Wodonga after the fatal crash on Greta Road.
The unit was passed by another car at 154km/h.
Officers pulled over the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
The vehicle was impounded.
The speed carries an automatic loss of licence for the driver.
Detective Sergeant Peter Romanis said officers had seen "extremely concerning" results from drivers over the Easter period during Operation Nexus.
"It appears there are still a lot of motorists out there who aren't getting the message," he said.
"I can't explain why the results are the way they are.
"The police keep putting out the messages every single year, every single week.
"How and why motorists aren't adhering to the warnings is just beyond me."
Police also caught two drivers at Mt Buffalo during the safety blitz.
A woman who had been drinking with her mother returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.140 after a fight with her mother on Sunday night.
The pair had been drinking in the area, got into a physical altercation where punches were thrown, and the daughter left in her mother's car.
Police intercepted the car after it was spotted on Mt Buffalo Road, and she underwent a breath test about 10pm.
A man was also caught doing doughnuts in his vehicle near the Mt Buffalo Chalet about 7am on Sunday.
The 18-year-old was spotted at an oval and was given notice to surrender his vehicle for impound when he returns to Melbourne, and will face court.
