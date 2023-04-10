The Border Mail
Man sped past Wodonga cops at 154km/h after deadly Wangaratta smash

By Blair Thomson
April 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Detective Sergeant Peter Romanis said officers had seen "extremely concerning" results during the Easter period. Picture by James Wiltshire
A driver has been caught speeding past a police car on the Hume Highway on Sunday night as it left the scene of a fatal crash in Wangaratta.

