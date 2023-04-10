Albury's Masters Easter hockey carnival wins tick of approval

The inaugural Masters Easter Carnival held at the Albury Hockey Centre on Saturday and Sunday has been declared a success.
The first Easter carnival held in Albury for a number of years, organisers Hockey Albury Wodonga were pleased with attendance, with the carnival covering three divisions and players attending from as far as Sydney, Melbourne and the ACT.
All games were played in great spirit with some very close contests. Two of the divisions played out nailbiters, with the final result decided in the last games of the day.
Winning the men's 40-plus division was Albury's Hustlers. Turf Queens from Melbourne took out the 40-plus women's crown, while in the 55-plus women's the Bandaids, a combination of players from Melbourne and the Border's local competition, reigned supreme.
The sportsmanship and social nature of the competition was highlighted by an evening function at the Albury clubrooms on Saturday night, with more than 100 in attendance.
