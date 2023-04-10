The Border Mail
Bella Pasquali from Wangaratta wins the Stawell Gift

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Bella Pasquali is $40,000 richer today after winning the Stawell Gift.

