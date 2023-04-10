Bella Pasquali is $40,000 richer today after winning the Stawell Gift.
Pasquali, from Wangaratta, took out the 120m race in 13.55 seconds, off a mark of 7.25 metres.
The 16-year-old just got the better of Grace O'Dwyer, who in turn had beaten Pasquali's mum Anna to the 2015 Stawell Gift.
"It's so amazing, it's such a happy moment, I'm so thrilled," Pasquali said.
"This means so much.
"It's such a special race and a special carnival that we go to every year and to win is so amazing.
"The race is a bit of a blur now but I remember the gun went and I was quite a bit behind the girl who started next to me.
"But I came back and I knew Grace was there and Grace was ahead of me.
"I just came home strongly at the end.
"I've raced against Grace so many times and I love racing against her.
"But it was very good (to beat her)."
This time last year, Pasquali took out the women's handicap 400m at Stawell but this time she only had eyes for the main event.
"It's so good to finally see that all the hard work has paid off.
"This means so much to me because my parents have raced at it for ages and I've been to nearly every carnival since I've been born.
"I've grown up with the Stawell Gift every Easter.
"I've never been anywhere else at Easter besides here so it means a lot."
It meant just as much to parents Anna and Wally Pasquali.
"Wally and I were both so proud and excited," Anna said.
"We've been at Stawell for so many years and she's had such a long association with it in her 16 years.
"It means everything to us, the Stawell win is huge.
"Bella and her coach, Jason Boulton, have put huge amounts of work into her start and her speed.
"He said to me a few months ago 'let's give this a real crack' and he put a lot of time and effort into her training in the last couple of months.
"There's a lot of mental preparation, too, and a lot of weekends.
"I don't think she's had a weekend at home in 2023.
"Every weekend, she has been out running, Wally and I have been taking her everywhere so it's a massive commitment.
"It's literally every weekend for the entire summer but today, it all feels worth it.
"It's huge, it's overwhelming and exciting.
"It's rewarding and it means so much to her and to us.
"It couldn't happen to a more deserving athlete who puts the time and effort into it and loves it.
"As parents, we couldn't be prouder."
