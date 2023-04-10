Car smashed at Mitta, police investigate after driver flees scene

Police are seeking help to identify a driver who smashed into a Volkswagen at Mitta on Monday morning.
The 28-year-old victim was driving a Volkswagen SUV on the Omeo Highway.
He was turning right into a driveway and was overtaken by a white Toyota LandCruiser, or a similar vehicle, with a bullbar, silver tray, camping gear and mounted silver toolbox behind the cabin.
The offending vehicle smashed the Volkswagen.
The male driver stopped about 300 metres down the road, checked his vehicle, and drove off.
"Tallangatta police are appealing for any information in relation to the collision," Sergeant Tim Mooney said.
"The collision occurred approximately five kilometres north of the Mitta Mitta township between Lords Cutting and the Mitta Mitta airport."
Call (02) 6071 2204 or 1800 333 000.
