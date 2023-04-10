The Border Mail
Car smashed at Mitta, police investigate after driver flees scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 3:14pm
Police are seeking help to identify a driver who smashed into a Volkswagen at Mitta on Monday morning.

