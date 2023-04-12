Technology increasingly used to control domestic violence victims

Police have received a spike in domestic violence reports after the pandemic amid growing concerns for victims being kept under digital surveillance.
Wodonga and Wangaratta region Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler said an increase in face-to-face contact between victims and support services was likely behind the jump post lockdown.
Crime stations show there were 918 family violence incidents in the Wodonga local government area last financial year, up from 769 reported incidents in the 2020-21 financial year.
The data shows family violence order breaches are the second and third most common offences in Wangaratta and Wodonga respectively.
Senior Sergeant Peppler said while the number of family violence reports in Wodonga had been increasing, it was positive.
"We've had an increase in family violence reports in Wodonga on the other side of the pandemic," he said.
"However, we're encouraged by this news - it means more people are comfortable or feel confident enough to report family violence to their local police or support agencies.
"I think it's mostly due to the fact we're having more and more face to face opportunities with victim survivors, and that people have more opportunities to report family violence through agencies.
"The Wodonga Family Violence Investigation Unit has a team of dedicated detectives proactively working to prevent this type of offending, and to apprehend offenders."
Senior Sergeant Peppler pointed to an incident earlier this year which led to a person who stopped his partner from leaving him being arrested.
The victim had been too scared to call police but the offender was tracked down and found hiding in a bedroom.
They were charged with breaching an intervention order and remanded.
Senior Sergeant Peppler said The Orange Door was one of the important support agencies helping victims.
The Centre Against Violence is a partner in the service.
CAV family violence and accommodation services manager Rebecca Jones agreed technology was increasingly being used to control victims.
"Apps like Find my Phone can be used to track people, a lot of people also have built in security cameras so they can watch, control and monitor behaviour as well," she said.
"They know where they are, what they're doing, when they leave and when they're coming back."
Senior Sergeant Peppler urged victims to contact agencies or police.
Support is available through safesteps.org.au or the Family Violence Support Service, by calling 1800 015 188 or 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732).
