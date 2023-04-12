The Border Mail
Technology increasingly used to control domestic violence victims

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:30am
Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler, pictured with officers Lynne Furborough, Tamara Cunningham and Sarah Kendall, said victims were increasingly being kept under watch and tracked through their phones. Picture by Ash Smith
Police have received a spike in domestic violence reports after the pandemic amid growing concerns for victims being kept under digital surveillance.

