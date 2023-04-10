Jake Sharp is in contention to return for Myrtleford this weekend.
The former Alpine Saints coach has been recovering from a fourth knee reconstruction and hasn't played since rupturing his ACL in the round 10 clash with Corowa-Rutherglen last June.
However, Sharp has now resumed full training and is pushing for selection ahead of the trip to Albury on Saturday.
"The one who's pushing hard at the moment is Jake Sharp," Myrtleford coach Craig Millar said.
"We're just trying to hold him back a little bit at the moment.
"He's hitting all his physical markers in terms of where he had to be at certain times with his strength and stuff.
"He's been given the all-clear from a specialist and from his physio so it's just about mentally getting him right to come back and play.
"Thursday was an outstanding session, it was a pretty full-on session and he did all of the work so that was the first time he's got through a full session.
"We'll keep managing him.
"He wanted to play on Sunday so we'll have that discussion this week as to whether it's next week or the week after."
Sharp, 28, is set to return just as younger brother Brady begins a long spell on the sidelines after suffering ACL damage of his own in a practice match.
ALSO IN SPORT
Former Werribee man Jake has been restricted to just nine appearances since the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League returned after the cancelled 2020 season.
"Just like Brady, Jake is such an important person for the footy club," Millar said.
"He's admired widely here, both on and off the field, and he'll be a huge in for us when he's right to go because he's a good player and he's a great leader.
"That's important when we've got a young group like we do."
But knowing the right time to throw Sharp back in presents a conundrum given his injury history.
"It's a tough one and I'm not sure I'm the best person to answer," Millar admitted.
"Sometimes you've got to save people from themselves.
"I'm not for one moment going to say he's not ready after the challenges he's had with his body over the last three or four years and he knows that.
"He knows when he's right. We had a conversation on Saturday and he said 'I'm not quite right yet' and he'll tell me when he's right.
"He's cheekily saying to us 'hey, I'm ready to play' but I think, deep down, he knows he's still got to do a little bit more work before he gets back into the team."
Meanwhile, Millar expects Hugh Wales to return for the Saints in the next fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.