A smorgasbord of chamber music combined with a chance for students to be mentored by the masters and a world premiere is in store for Border audiences next month.
The Inventi Ensemble and pianist Benjamin Martin will perform at The Cube, Wodonga, Peregrines, Table Top, and Albury Public School Hall on May 6 and 7.
The weekend, presented by Murray River Fine Music, will kick off with Fauns & Forests, a workshop with the ensemble for primary students at Albury Public School Hall, 11am to 12pm on Saturday, May 6.
This will be followed by a masterclass workshop at Peregrines from 2pm to 3pm for local piano students (selection by audition) by Benjamin Martin.
The Inventi Ensemble will present The Enchanted Forest at The Cube on Saturday from 7pm to 9pm.
Audiences can immerse themselves in a new arrangement of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony and Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, along with a world premiere performance of a new Australian work by Melody Etvs.
Murray River Fine Music chief executive officer and artistic director Helena Kernaghan said the Inventi Ensemble had performed in the nation's leading concert halls and festivals with innovative programming and an outstanding performance style.
"A seven-piece ensemble performing one of the most iconic orchestral works of all time; you will feel the storms, thunder and lush forests of Beethoven as well as the picturesque imagery that Debussy conjures in this outstanding performance," she said.
On Sunday, May 7, one of Australia's finest pianists, Benjamin Martin, will perform in a solo recital as part of the 2023 Autumn Series.
Described by critics as an "excellent craftsman with a distinctive, arresting style" and the "best young talent for the new millennium", Martin has become known as an artist of exceptional versatility and subtlety of expression.
As a child-prodigy, at 13 he memorised Schumann's Carnaval in two days, and by the age of 18 had a repertoire of some 250 works plus 25 concerts.
"Local audiences will be treated to a recital of piano favourites from across the years, with a focus on Romantic era works by Brahms, Liszt and Chopin," Ms Kernaghan said.
Entry by donation at the door at Peregrines (92 Paterson Road, Gerogery) and auditions are by appointment or video due by April 28 (contact helena@murrayriverfinemusic.com.au).
