Adam Schneider believes Ewan Mackinlay has a big future in the game based on the way he's hit the ground running at Lavington.
The 19-year-old had 24 disposals and 10 contested possessions in the win over Myrtleford and was arguably best on ground in only his second game of Ovens and Murray football.
Mackinlay, a premiership player at Holbrook, has already tasted VFL action with Essendon and Panthers coach Schneider has been hugely impressed with what he's seen since bringing the teenager to the club.
"The thing about Ewan is he's got so much class but he's not just a moments player," Schneider said.
"He works his way into a game through his work-rate, his discipline, by listening to instructions and starting from there.
"He's got a bright future and I just thought his want to improve and for the team to win, that's why he's so good to have in the team.
"The last two games, he's been one of our better players and that's no fluke.
"It's the way he's trained all pre-season.
"He's a good kid, he's bloody clever and knows his footy."
They may not have a game this weekend but Lavington's players will train on Saturday as Schneider looks to address how the Panthers almost let victory slip through their grasp on Easter Sunday.
"It's unfortunate we've got a bye next week because of Corowa but it's too early in the season to take that off," Schneider said.
"We've got a lot to work on after what happened in the last two minutes of that game.
"We need to keep training scenarios and keep learning from the game to keep improving.
"I thought our mids really responded after last week (losing to Wodonga).
"I thought we were really poor around the contest and outside the contest but I thought Ewan Mackinlay, Ben Ashley-Cooper and Macca Hallows were all fantastic for us on Sunday
"They got a lot of the ball and broke the lines but were also tough on the inside."
