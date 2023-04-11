The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ewan Mackinlay catching the eye with his start to life at Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ewan Mackinlay on the ball for Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ewan Mackinlay on the ball for Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire

Adam Schneider believes Ewan Mackinlay has a big future in the game based on the way he's hit the ground running at Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.