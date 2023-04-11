MARLENE Edyvean picked up stitching and crafting growing up on the land near Wagga.
Her mum was a keen knitter and crocheter while her aunt was clever at canvas work.
"Growing up on the farm with two much older brothers, there was no one else to play with so I occupied my time with craft," she said.
Now living at Thurgoona, Mrs Edyvean was an accomplished member of the Albury-Wodonga Branch of the Embroiderers Guild, Victoria.
This weekend she will be the group's featured embroiderer at its 10th exhibition at Mirambeena Community Centre at Lavington.
Mrs Edyvean will exhibit a range of embroidery techniques and delicate handmade lace from throughout her lifetime.
Her oldest piece will be a canvas work rose she made when she was aged only eight.
"It shows all of my mistakes in the piece!" she said.
"But it does represent a real journey right through to the quilts and lacework I've finished recently.
"The lacework isn't difficult if you know what you're doing but it does require patience."
This year's exhibition theme, A Textile Journey, will show work inspired by both physical journeys using traditional techniques and imaginative journeys using a range of textiles and threads.
There will also be a gift stall with items handmade by members for sale including toys and clothes for babies and children, stitched cards, bags and household items.
The bargain table will have a large range of recycled craft items for sale including embroidery fabrics, threads, kits, books and magazines, quilting and sewing fabrics, knitting, crochet and other craft supplies.
Members will also be on hand at the exhibition to explain the pieces on display, demonstrate different techniques and answer any questions.
The exhibition runs on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Tea, coffee and plates of sandwiches and homemade treats will be available both days.
