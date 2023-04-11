Osborne's sporting strength in depth has been underlined with club championships in football, netball and cricket.
The club without a town claimed five netball premierships last season while the Tigers footballers contested three of the Hume League's four grand finals.
Osborne's four cricket teams all made finals in 2022/23, with the U13s winning the flag while first and second-grade both reached the preliminary final.
"It's been a great achievement by the community," Osborne president Jason Webster said.
"It's something we've put a lot of focus on for a long time because it's not only about the senior football, it's about the whole community and providing sport for everyone, from juniors right through.
"The success is in providing teams and being competitive, I suppose."
Osborne fields 16 teams across the three sports, from 11-and-under netball up to the senior sides.
"It just shows the community's really passionate about having sport available for everyone," Webster said.
"It's like all country clubs: the challenge is finding players and families but we've put a real focus on creating a family-orientated community and everyone wants to be involved.
"The senior football is benefitting from the success of all these other teams and the people involved.
"Senior football gets the publicity but in reality, we've got a strong community across the board."
The Hume Football Netball League kicks off this Saturday with Osborne hosting Howlong in round one.
