Riverina Australia Post employee Kevin Hennon celebrates 50 years

April 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Born in Lockhart, raised in Boree Creek and now living in Albury, Kevin Hennon has seen a lot of the Riverina in his 50 years with Australia Post.
Having a birth defect was never going to be enough to stop Riverina man Kevin Hennon from having a successful career, despite him having to rethink his entire future because of it.

