Having a birth defect was never going to be enough to stop Riverina man Kevin Hennon from having a successful career, despite him having to rethink his entire future because of it.
Born in Lockhart, raised in Boree Creek and now living in Albury, Mr Hennon is celebrating 50 successful years working in various roles for Australia Post - a corporation that he said took a chance on him.
Growing up with six siblings on a rural farm without electricity, Mr Hennon always dreamed of becoming a police officer, only to learn years later his birth defect was never going to allow to pursue that dream.
"I was born with a birth defect that affects my entire right side," he said.
"I had the dream of joining the NSW Police Force or another force, but obviously that wasn't meant to be."
Mr Hennon's birth defect is the result of fetal macrosomia - when the fetus is too big for the womb.
Because of the lack of space in the womb, Mr Hennon was squashed, leaning on his right side which caused a lot of pressure.
"I had no room to move," he said. "I was the biggest baby born at the hospital, I was 10 pounds 12."
As a result, the 68-year-old lives with several neurological side effects - although they are not debilitating.
After his dreams of becoming a police officer were crushed at 18 years old, Mr Hennon applied for a position with Australia Post, which at the time included telecommunications.
"I went for a medical and didn't think I would pass, but I did," he said.
Mr Hennon's career began in 1973 and this year he celebrates 50 years with the corporation.
"I've seen a lot of changes," he said.
"At the start of my career, I was a telephonist before telecom became Telstra and Australia Post became Australia Post.
"I have worked in the mail room and on the counter.
"In the early days, we didn't have online banking or computers, it was all based on weights and different zones, so it was all cash transactions.
"I've done a lot of night work and currently I'm the postal transport officer, so I drive the van and deliver a lot of mail."
Mr Hennon said Australia Post has given him job security and diversity over his five decades of employment.
"It's given me the opportunity to diversify myself within the job," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
