Wangaratta man in court after crash killed cousin, left brother critical

By Benalla Court
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 11:51am
A man accused of killing his cousin and seriously injuring his younger brother in a high speed Wangaratta car crash was above the blood alcohol limit, a court has heard.

