Wangaratta man in court after crash killed cousin, left brother critical

A man accused of killing his cousin and seriously injuring his younger brother in a high speed Wangaratta car crash was above the blood alcohol limit, a court has heard.
Rory Teiffel, 23, applied for bail in Benalla court on Tuesday morning following the incident on Sunday night.
It's alleged a preliminary alcohol test returned a reading of 0.105.
His older cousin, Ryan, suffered major head trauma and died at the scene.
Teiffel's younger brother, Denver was flown to hospital in a critical condition with major head injuries, where he remains, and another cousin, Aaron, suffered serious injuries.
The court heard Denver, 16, was still in a critical condition.
Police opposed Teiffel's release amid concerns he posed a danger to the safety and welfare of members of the public.
Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it crashed.
The court heard the vehicle slid 160 metres from the point it lost control to where it stopped.
The driver only suffered minor injuries.
The court heard the crashed car's airbag module had been downloaded on Tuesday and could shed light on the speed the vehicle was travelling at.
Other components of the vehicle will also be examined.
Crash reconstruction experts are also examining the matter.
Teiffel provided a no comment interview to police at the Wangaratta station after being released from hospital on Monday.
"It's obviously a very difficult time for the family," defence lawyer Geoff Clancy said.
He noted his client's lack of priors.
Police said they needed to know how the 23-year-old would be prevented from getting behind the wheel after drinking, given that had allegedly occurred before the rollover.
His brother, Jay, said "we will take all measures to restrain him from getting into a vehicle".
IN OTHER NEWS
"I firmly believe it's had its impact on him," he said.
"He wants to do what's right and we will take all measures to make sure, keeping keys close to us, whatever it takes, to prevent it."
The court heard the accused man would need counselling.
Teiffel, who sat in court flanked by a police officer and custody staff, was supported by family members.
He was bailed to a home in Wangaratta and will return to court on September 7.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.